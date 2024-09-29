Murder investigation underway after a man dies following assault in Heysham

A murder investigation is underway after the death of a man following an assault in Lancashire.

Police were called around 3:55am in the early hours of Saturday to Heysham Road, near to the Bay Medical Centre, in Heysham.

Emergency services found a man with serious injuries was taken to hospital, where he died on arrival.

He's now been named by police as 49-year-old Keith Thompson, from Morecambe.

In a tribute, Keith’s family said: “As a family, we are shocked and saddened by what has happened to Keith and we would appreciate privacy at this time.”

A 39 year old man from Lancaster has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He's now being questioned by police.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI John McNamara said: “This is a devastating incident that has very sadly resulted in a man losing his life.

“We have launched a major investigation, and we have a team of both detectives and uniformed officers and staff working on this enquiry to try and establish exactly what has happened in this incident.

“If you were in the area in the early hours of Saturday morning and saw or heard anything suspicious either then, or in the days before the attack, please get in touch.

“Incidents like this are extremely rare in Lancashire but we have increased patrols in the area, and if you have any information or concerns, please don’t hesitate to approach an officer.”