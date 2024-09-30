1,000-year-old Viking coins found on the Isle of Man

A group of 1,000-year-old Viking coins have been found on the Isle of Man.

The hoard, of around 36 whole and fragments of silver coins, was discovered in May by John Crowe and David O’Hare whilst metal detecting, on private land.

Allison Fox, Curator for Archaeology for Manx National Heritage said: “This is a wonderful find which helps further our understanding of the complex Viking Age economy in the Isle of Man, where more Viking Age silver has been discovered per square kilometre than in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales”.

During the summer, the coins were studied by the world’s leading experts in Viking Age coins.

They found a number of English mints represented, including York, London, Lincoln, Cambridge, Hastings, Ipswich and Exeter.

Irish coins also found among the haul date from the middle of decades of AD 1000 and were all minted in Dublin.

They feature the profile of King Sihtric Silkbeard who served as Norse King of Dublin from AD 989 to 1036.

Based on the latest English coins in the find, it is believed the hoard was abandoned shortly before AD 1070.

Examples of the coins found. Credit: Manx National Heritage

The various places the coins come from illustrate a vibrant and mobile economy, with traders and cash moving through Ireland and England, via the Isle of Man, for an extended period throughout the Viking era, the experts added.

Viking Age expert Dr Bornholdt Collins said: “This important hoard was likely assembled in two or more stages, with the earlier English and Irish coins deposited together in the first instance, and the later coins dating to Edward the Confessor added later.

"Like the slightly earlier and larger, Northern and Glenfaba hoards, and the similarly dated Kirk Michael hoards, this new hoard might be compared to a wallet containing all kinds of credit cards, notes and coins, perhaps of different nationalities, such as when you prepare to travel overseas, and shows the variety of currencies available to an Irish Sea trader or inhabitants of Man in this period.

"Combined, the hoards provide a rare chance to study the contents side by side, right down to the detail of the dies used to strike the coins. Having this much closely dated comparative material from separate finds is highly unusual”

The coins will go on display at the Manx Museum from Wednesday 2 October until 13 October 2024.