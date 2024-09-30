An animal cruelty charity has released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to after disturbing reports of a dog being punched and slapped in broad daylight.

A member of the public incident was reported to the RSPCA, saying they had seen a man assaulting a boxer-type dog on Waterloo Road in Blackpool at 4pm on 23 September.

He was seen yanking the pet, who was on its lead, away from another dog before assaulting it between two parked cars.

Afterwards, he walked towards Cash Convertors with the animal.

The charity has released CCTV of a man of medium build, wearing jeans and a grey zip hoodie, who was in the area at the time. They believe he could help in their investigation.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Mike Man said: "This incident took place in a busy retail area of Blackpool not far from Blackpool South Station and the Promenade so it is likely it was seen by a number of people. I am keen to trace the dog and check on the pet’s wellbeing."

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.