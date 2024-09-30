Erik ten Hag insists he is was not worried about his Manchester United future despite a "very poor" performance in a 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham.

Spurs needed only three minutes to take the lead through Brennan Johnson as they swept United aside at Old Trafford, with the only surprise being that they did not add more than the second-half goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic

Solanke after Bruno Fernandes saw red late in the first period.

A second straight 3-0 home league defeat left United in 12th place with seven points from six games, having scored only five goals, and the pressure is already ramping up on Ten Hag once again after he survived a summer review by the club's hierarchy.

Asked if he was worried his bosses might be having second thoughts, Ten Hag said: "No, I am not thinking about this.

"I think we all made together this decision to stay together, as an ownership, as a leadership group in the summer.

"Also we made the decision from a clear review what we have to improve as an organisation and how we want to construct a squad and all the decision-making is with togetherness.

"But we knew it will take some time, because of how the (transfer) window went, some players late in like (Manuel) Ugarte, also we have to make some improvement in the organisation, we still have to deal with some injuries, also from some impact players.

"I think we will get better there. We need some time. We are all on one page or in one boat together, the ownership, the leadership group, the staff and the players group as well. I don't have that concern."

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho attempts a shot on goal during the Premier League match at Old Trafford Credit: Press Association

Even before Fernandes' disputed red card, which came three minutes before half-time when he caught James Maddison on the leg after slipping while attempting a tackle, United looked disorganised, very much second best, and lucky to only be 1-0 down.

Johnson's opener came after Micky van de Ven was allowed to run almost the length of the pitch before squaring for his striker to tap home - with echoes of the goal United conceded to FC Twente in their 1-1 Europa League draw in midweek.

Ten Hag admitted conceding so early affected his players' confidence.

"We were very stressful in the game, bad decision-making, we couldn't keep the ball, not aggressive enough, we didn't get the press right," he said.

"The first 30 minutes were no good but we were still alive, we had also our chances, but then there is the red card...

"Of course (we can bounce back). There is always a new game, it will be a new day. It is obvious you have to learn as a team.

"It can't happen twice in four days - a defender can dribble through the whole team twice. You can't make such mistakes in top football. But we will bounce back."