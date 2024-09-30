People living in the North West are being warned to prepare for flooding as heavy rain continues to fall across the region.

The Environment Agency has issued 13 flood warnings, nine across Greater Manchester focusing on the River Irk, three in Merseyside, and one in Chorley, Lancashire.

People are being urged to "avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses" and also to take care while walking, cycling or driving through floodwater.

The weather warnings are in place until Tuesday, 1 October.

What is a flood warning?

The Environment Agency issues a flood warning when forecasts show that flooding is expected from rivers, heavy rain which will cause rivers to flash flood, or high tides and surges coupled with strong winds at sea.

The warnings are normally given 30 minutes to two hours before flooding.

If a warning is issued it is suggested you should move you, your loved ones and valuables to a safe place on higher ground or the upper floor of a building, and put flood protection equipment in place.

Flood warnings are in place across the North West. Credit: Environment Agency

Where are the flood warnings?

River Irk - covering areas along the river from Manchester city centre to Oldham.

At Cheetham Hill - areas at risk include properties adjacent to the river Irk from Cheetham Hill Junction to Victoria Station. This includes Collyhurst Road, Roger Street and Scotland Bridge.

At Vale Park Industrial Estate - areas at risk include some properties on Waterloo Street, Hazelbottom Road, Stoneyholme Avenue, Vale Park industrial Estate, Hendham Vale industrial park and some property on Hendham Vale.

At Crumpsall Hospital - areas at risk include land and properties around Crumpsall Vale, Some property on Bellfield Close, Caarsdale Drive, Sandybrook Drive, Newcroft Drive and Hawkins Close.

At Kendall Road - areas at risk include properties on Kendal Road, and some properties on Roch Bank.

At New Bridge - areas at risk include properties at Highgrove Court.

At Rhodes and Middleton - areas at risk include some properties on Boothroyden Road, Manchester old Road, and Rhodes Business Park. Also properties around Alkrington Park Road, Middleton Way, Manchester New Road, Oldham Road and Wince Brook.

At Little Green - areas at risk include some properties on Hilton fold lane, and Rex Mill on Don Street.

At Chadderton Fold - areas at risk include some properties on Chadderton Fold, The Church inn and the Bowling Green. Also properties on Street Bridge Road.

Lostock

Bessy Brook - areas at risk include properties along Sudbury Drive and including parts of Rumworth Road and Regent Road.

Maghull

Fouracres and The Crescent at Maghull - affecting locations near the Whinney Brook and Dovers Brook, with low lying land and roads expected to be most affected, particularly around properties on Fouracres and The Crescent which are at risk from surface water flooding.

Whinney Brook and Dovers Brook at Maghull, around Sefton Lane and the Waste Transfer Station

Ormskirk

Sandy Brook and Hurlston Brook - areas at risk include properties on Altys Lane, Statham Lane, Brook Lane, Dyers Lane, the Tennis Club, Hallsall Lane, Cottage Lane, Asmall Lane, The Reeds, Cotton Drive, Brookhouse Road, Sanfield Close, Southport Road, Courtfield and Hurlston Drive.

Chorley

Black Brook at Chorley, south Temple Fields - areas at risk include low lying land and property in the vicinity of Primrose Cottage.

A yellow warning for rain has also been issued by the Met Office covering the North West until 8pm, 30 September.

Warnings forecast 20-40mm of rainfall widely, with 60mm also possible in a few places across North Wales and North West England.

You can keep up-to-date with the forecast on ITV Granada's weather page.