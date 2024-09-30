A woman has been banned from entering all Asda, Aldi, Co-Op, and Spar stores after a series of shoplifting offences.

Angela Prescott, 45, of Southport Terrace, Chorley, was issued with a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) following her repeated offending.

The order, granted by Blackburn Magistrates' Court, prohibits her from entering any of the named supermarkets, including their car parks, in Lancashire.

Prescott is currently serving a 16-week prison sentence after being convicted of shoplifting in August.

Lancashire Police, through their Operation Vulture initiative, have been cracking down on shoplifting across the region.

PC Fitzsimmons, from Chorley’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, stated: "I hope this result reassures the community and businesses in Chorley and Lancashire that we will not tolerate shoplifting and other criminal activity."

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw has pledged continued support for Operation Vulture.

"We are committed to taking a more proactive approach to shoplifting, ensuring that shop workers are better protected and that police respond effectively to these crimes," he said.

"The public must know that crimes like shoplifting will be taken seriously and offenders will be held accountable."

Prescott’s ban is one of several measures being taken as part of ongoing efforts to reduce retail crime and improve security for businesses across Lancashire.