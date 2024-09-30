Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports journalist Paul Crone went to see the gardeners starting the mammoth task of trimming more than one hundred living sculptures

Gardeners have started an ambitious six-month trimming of over 100 living sculptures in the world's oldest topiary garden.

Established in 1694, each year the gardens at Levens Hall in Cumbria attracts around 30,000 visitors.

The dedicated team of four gardeners meticulously prune a variety of designs, ranging from chess pieces and peacocks to characters like Homer Simpson, Darth Vader, and Queen Elizabeth I.

One of the most challenging tasks is the maintenance of the “Great Umbrella,” a towering sculpture standing at 10 metres.

Many of the trees in the garden have been there for more than a hundred years some exceeding 330 years. Credit: PA

This intricate work requires the use of a cherry picker, with gardeners leaning out at considerable heights to ensure precision.

In addition to topiary care, the gardeners are also nurturing 15,000 flowers and plants in their greenhouse, preparing for the vibrant displays of spring and summer.

Overseeing this horticultural project is Chris Crowder, 61, who has served as head gardener at Levens Hall for 38 years.

Crowder describes the start of the annual trimming as “like New Year’s Day,” and he is proud to be the longest-serving head gardener at the estate since the 19th century.

The distinctive shapes of the older trees reflect the vision of gardeners from centuries past. Crowder remains committed to preserving these original designs while acknowledging that each tree possesses its own unique “character” that evolves over time.

Levens Hall is owned by Richard Bagot, 42, whose family has been connected to the estate for five centuries. Bagot lives on the property with his fiancée, Chloe, and their newborn. The family enjoys the gardens on Saturdays when the house is closed to the public.

During the Covid lockdown in 2020, Bagot initiated World Topiary Day, celebrated on 12 May. This event aims to honour both professional and amateur topiary artists and encourages individuals to create their own topiary masterpieces.