Police have widened the search for a man wanted in connection with the murder of a teenager - asking those in Spain to keep an eye out.

Matthew Daulby, 19, was found with stab injuries in Ormskirk, Lancashire, after police were called to reports of an ongoing disturbance on 29 July 2023.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he died later in hospital.

In March, 19-year-old Henry Houghton was jailed for life after being found guilty of Matthew’s murder.

But, Lancashire Police says it still want to speak to Thomas Dures as part of their enquiries - and has widened their search to Spain.

Officers are asking anybody living in or visiting Spain to be on the lookout for Mr Dures, who has recently turned 21.

In August a £10,000 reward previously offered by Crimestoppers was matched by Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner’s office, to make it £20,000, for information leading to the arrest of Mr Dures who has links to Aughton and Liverpool.

DCI Andy Fallows, of our Force Major Investigation Team, said: “It has now been over 12 months since Matthew’s murder and although one man has been found guilty, his family’s wait for justice goes on.

“Thomas Dures has known that my officers have wanted to speak to him for some time and while Matthew’s family continue to search for answers about what happened that night, Dures is out there and knows we want to speak to him.

“While I believe it is high time Dures does the right thing and hands himself in, I still have officers in the UK and our National Crime Agency/ Interpol colleagues searching for him.

“As part of those searches, I am asking for the public in Spain to get in contact with Crimestoppers if they see Dures or have information on his whereabouts.

"I want to make it clear, that unusually the public only need to provide information that leads to Dures’ arrest.”

Neil Keeping, NCA Regional Manager in Spain, said: “Dures has known links to Spain and could be living anywhere in the country.

"We are therefore appealing to people who reside in Spain and visiting holidaymakers to come forward with any information relating to his whereabouts.

“It has been over a year since Matthew Daulby’s life was taken in tragic circumstances, and we are actively working with our partners here in Spain to locate Dures, who may be able to assist Lancashire Police detectives with their ongoing investigation."

Police were called to Railway Road in Ormskirk to reports of an ongoing disturbance at 12.05am on 29 July 2023.

Matthew Daulby, 19, was found a short distance away with stab injuries.

Matthew's parents Angela and Gary said: “Matthew was tragically taken from us on 29th July – the victim of a knife crime. To lose Matthew in these circumstances is incomprehensible and something that we just can’t fathom and work out.

“We as ourselves every day; ‘why?’. Why did this happen? Matthew left the house after a normal Friday night evening meal with his girlfriend - excited to go on his holiday – and didn’t come home. And we still don’t know why.

“We really need the public’s help to find Thomas Dures. Someone out there will know where he is. We’re just stuck in limbo as a family. We urge someone out there please, please help our family to locate Thomas Dures. We can then try to adapt to our new life without Matthew.”

Anyone who knows the location of Thomas Dures should call 101, quoting log 1007 of July 29, 2023. For immediate sightings call 999.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

