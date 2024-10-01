Play Brightcove video

The driver of the lorry was not seriously hurt when his lorry fell from the motorway bridge in heavy rain.

Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a lorry smashed through a barrier and plummeted 60 feet off Thelwall Viaduct.

Miraculously, the driver of the Fed Ex truck was rescued from the wreckage, between junctions 20 and 21 on the M6, and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Dashcam footage showed the moment the vehicle crashed through the barrier in heavy rain and fell from the viaduct on the evening of 30 September.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “The driver of the lorry, a 56-year-old man, is not believed to have suffered any life changing or life-threatening injuries.

“He was taken to hospital following the incident and is set to be discharged with suspected minor injuries.”

The lorry plummeted 60 feet from the motorway. Credit: Cheshire Police

Police say the Mercedes HGV, which landed on the embankment near Warrington, has now been recovered and all lanes have reopened for traffic.

Inspector Anton Sullivan said: “It is remarkable that the driver of the HGV was not more seriously injured, and other road users managed to escape unscathed.

“This incident had a rapid response and the scene was well managed by officers in dangerous motorway conditions, due to poor visibility and heavy rain.

“The recovery phase of the incident was hampered by poor weather and challenging terrain where the lorry had landed."

The driver was miraculously unhurt in the crash. Credit: National Highways

He continued to say: “Police, along with Highways and the specialist recovery agents, have been working all day to recover the vehicle and trailer which were completely destroyed and to repair the damaged railing on top of Thelwall Viaduct, focusing on ensuring safety and a return to normal on the M6 as soon as possible.

“We want to thank members of the public for their patience with the delays that have inevitably occurred as a result of the incident.”

Fire crews used rescue equipment to lower themselves and rescue the driver on Monday night, also working to stop a leak of around 1,000 litres of fuel from the vehicle.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing and anyone within information can contact Cheshire Police.

