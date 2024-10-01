Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports journalist has been speaking to Everton coach Jack Dowling about his latest challenge.

A Premier League fitness coach, who has already completed 26 marathons in 26 weeks in memory of his brother, has started a new fundraising challenge.

Jack Dowling, who works for Everton FC, already raised £80,000 for Macmillan after the charity supported his brother Tom who died from bowel cancer earlier this year.

His original target had been to fund one Macmillan Cancer Support nurse for 26 weeks, which costs about £32,500.

Now, t he 33-year-old is taking on the immense task of running 26 minutes, every hour, for 26 hours to mark what would have been his brother's birthday.

Jack with his daughter

Jack said "I feel fit enough but mentally it may be difficult. Let's see how we go.

"This is all for Tom and also for the support Macmillan has given and the support they gave Tom and the family during his cancer journey.

"We are doing this to keep Tom's legacy going and to keep sharing the story about the amazing work Macmillan has been doing.

"The support has been amazing. It has been overwhelming and it is just amazing to see."

Jack’s efforts have seen him battle through atrocious weather, injury and Everton's gruelling schedule as he has clocked up runs around Merseyside.

He typical starts his run in his hometown of Crosby but also taking place around away days, including in London.

Tom died from bowel cancer earlier this year

Amanda Horgan, Macmillan Cancer Support said: "What Jack has already done is absolutely incredible. Already he has been able to fund two Macmillan nurses for 26 weeks.

"The fact that he is doing this so other families can receive the same sort of support his family did, emotionally, practically and medically and making sure they have the support when they need it most is incredible."

His efforts have received high profile backing, including this week from Everton legend Peter Reid, while first-team players have joined him on several occasions.

Seamus Coleman, Everton FC captain said "We are all very proud of him. He's done it for Tom. We wish him all the best and we know he is going to smash it."

