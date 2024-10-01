Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports correspondent Andy Bonner went to see the family visit that was long overdue

A grandmother has finally made the 5,000 mile journey to see her triplet grandsons - after a 12 month visa battle.

Gurmeet Kaur, who lives in India, was blocked from seeing the newborns after her visa application was turned down five times.

But after featuring on Granada Reports in September 2023, a solicitor stepped into help the grandmother, and she has finally made the journey to Hale, in Greater Manchester.

Her son, and the triplet's father, Baljit says he is thrilled she can finally stay with his family, and spend time with the now 18-month-olds.

"When she finally got the passport we said straight away, we got the tickets for her to come over, and straight away, we are still saying 'is it true, or is it a dream' It is still so hard to believe," he said.

Baljit's wife Maddy added: " Baljit was like the cat that got the cream.

"He couldn't believe it. He was so smiley. She's just amazing. She just really wanted to come.

"Obviously we really wanted to be here and she's loving the boys and the boys are loving her. So that's all we want, isn't it?"

Maddy and Baljit Singh had their boys in April 2023, and said they feared politics had played a part in the decision not to let Mrs Kaur visit when she applied.

The government rejected the applications claiming the grandmother may never return to India, something her family rejected, as Mrs Kaur's husband and the rest of her family still live in India.

The triplets, who were born at 31 weeks, were also deemed too vulnerable to fly after birth so it was impossible to visit her.

The triplets were born in April 2023 Credit: ITV News

After a solicitor saw their plight on Granada Reports, he offered to help and support the family.

Maddy said it has been a long road to sort out the visa.

"Talk about red tape," she said, "it has just been one thing after another.

"You think you get everything in place with finances and you prove you can house her and look after her, you apply and apply and apply and then develop a bit of resilience because it's a relentless process."

Gurmeet Kaur is enjoying time with her grandchildren.

The family are now thrilled to have Mrs Kaur stay and see her bonding with her grandsons.

Maddy said: "It's amazing to have Baljit's mum here, she is my second Mum"

Mrs Kaur, who does not speak English, said she was "feeling really good" at finally being able to spend time with her grandchildren.