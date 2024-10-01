The driver of a HGV has been rescued after the lorry smashed through a barrier and fell off the Thelwall Viaduct on the M6

M6 in Cheshire after a lorry fell 60 metres from the Thelwall Viaduct between junctions 20 and 21 Credit: Cheshire Fire and Rescue

A huge emergency services response attended the major collision, on the M6 northbound between junctions 20 and 21, shortly after 6.50pm on 30 September.All lanes on the northbound carriageway were closed as emergency services worked at the scene. Fire crews used specialist equipment to lower themselves down 60 metres and rescue the driver from the vehicle.Cheshire Police said the injuries sustained by the driver were not thought to be life-threatening. Officers remained at the scene for a number of hours before one lane was reopened to allow trapped motorists past the scene.

The fire service said they were also using equipment to contain around 1,000 litres of biodiesel that had leaked from the fuel tanks of the lorry.A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended the scene and found a lorry had come off the carriageway and landed on the embankment below the bridge. The driver of the lorry is not believed to have suffered any life-threatening injuries.A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews have applied water to cool the HGV and are using bunding to contain a leak of approximately 1000 litres of bio-diesel from the fuel tanks of the vehicle.