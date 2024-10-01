Play Brightcove video

Syd is one of dozens of residents in Seaforth whose homes have been flooded with contaminated water.

A music lover who has collected records for decades says contaminated floodwater has destroyed his collection and vintage juke box.

Syd Traynor, 70, who lives on Bulwer Street, Seaforth, is among dozens of residents counting the cost of another devastating flood caused by a month's worth of rainfall in one day.

The ground floor of his house, which was flooded just over a decade ago, was left completely underwater, destroying priceless possessions like his American jukebox.

Sydney's beloved jukebox was destroyed in the flood. Credit: ITV News

"I've had the back opened up and it's soaked. That's finished now. The records are all knackered," he said. "All the parts to fix it need to come from Detroit."

"The water just came so quick. I just stood on the stairs - away from the water. It was just so quick, there was nothing I could do.

"I'm gutted but there are people worse of than me. The only thing I'm concerned about is the jukebox."

Syd remained upstairs until the morning, without electricity or heating, but says he "didn't sleep" because of the situation unfolding on the street he has lived on for decades.

The pensioner went on to say: "Nobody seems to know what is going on. They're saying it may be fixed today but it's anybody's guess.

"Luckily, I'm insured. I've got so much going on I haven't been in touch with them yet. But I've got my health, so I'm not going to sit down and start crying."

More than 40 people were evacuated from their homes after torrential rain battered the region on Monday, 30 September.

Six fire engines were called out to assist with localised flooding, after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the North West.

In a joint statement on behalf of Sefton Council and United Utilities the authorities said: “Since the heavy rainfall, Sefton Council and United Utilities have been working closely with the relevant agencies to help residents affected by flooding and they remain our number one priority.

“We understand that any flooding is extremely upsetting and we have teams on the ground working tirelessly to help and support members of the local community during this difficult time.

“Our teams are helping with the clear up and are also speaking to local residents offering help and guidance as well as practical help.

"We encourage residents to ask them anything as they are there to help and will stay on site for as long as they are needed.

“In the meantime, we are also working together to identify the cause of the flooding.”

