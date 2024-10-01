AI could be used to help detect Cystic Fibrosis thanks to new £15 million innovation research hubs.

The centres, in Liverpool and Manchester, are among the first in the country to work on new treatment against the disease, which affects around 11,000 people in the UK.

The hubs are designed to promote collaboration among leading experts and improve chronic respiratory infection management, which poses significant challenges for people living with Cystic Fibrosis (CF).

In Liverpool, researchers will explore phage therapy, which targets antibiotic resistance - one of the pressing issues CF patients face.

This hub aims to develop new phage combinations and ensure that these treatments meet high medical standards, all while training the next generation of clinicians and scientists.

The Manchester Hub will use artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse biological samples and identify the causes of pulmonary exacerbations.

Researchers will collect data from blood, saliva, and sweat samples, alongside spirometry results recorded via a smartphone app.

The data-driven approach aims to uncover why some patients respond differently to treatments.

Dr Catherine Kettleborough, Head of Chronic Respiratory Infections at LifeArc, expressed optimism about the initiative: “The Innovation Hub Network represents a transformative approach to tackling the ongoing challenges faced by people with cystic fibrosis.

"By leveraging cutting-edge technology and collaborative expertise, we aim to accelerate the development of new diagnostic tools and treatments.”

Cystic Fibrosis is one of the UK’s most prevalent inherited diseases, affecting more than 11,000 people.

Despite recent advances, there remains no cure, and the average age of death for those affected is just 33.

The condition results from mutations in the CFTR gene, leading to severe lung complications and a lifetime of management involving rigorous treatment regimens.

The work being done in the North West is vital, as CF patients are particularly vulnerable to lung infections, which can significantly disrupt daily life and lead to long-term health issues.

Quick and accurate detection is crucial for effective treatment, especially as pathogens can evolve and develop resistance to current therapies.

Sarah Sharp, 24, living with cystic fibrosis, said: “This condition impacts every aspect of my life.

"I dream of having a lighter treatment burden, allowing me to feel like a valued member of society.

"The new Innovation Hubs give me hope that research into the causes of exacerbations and new treatment options will alleviate my fears about my health.”