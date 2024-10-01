A woman says her brand new sofa was left "floating in the living room" as she faces "losing everything" after her home was flooded following heavy rainfall.

Joan Porter, was out shopping when she got a call from her husband telling her water was seeping into their house.

He had to be rescued from the home by emergency services before Joan returned.

They are two of 42 residents in Bulwer Street in Seaforth, in Sefton, who were asked to evacuate their homes as the water rose to around two feet.

Joan said: “I managed to get up the street to the house and then, as we’ve been in the house, it’s just been getting higher and higher.

“I’d say it’s about two feet high in the house now, so my brand new sofa is just floating in the living room.

"We’re going to lose everything again, like we did the last time.”

Mersey Fire & Rescue Service conducting safety checks and assisting residents out of their homes. Credit: LDRS

Joan was living in Bulwer Street when the road flooded around 10 years ago, and said, that time, she was unable to go home for three months.

There have been two historical incidences of flooding reported on the street over the past 14 years.

The first flood occurred in 2010 when a torrential rain storm flooded homes and closed roads in and around Seaforth and Bootle.

The other incident happened in 2013 when a summer storm hit Merseyside and caused severe flooding on Bulwer Street including sewage water.

Joan, says the last flood caused her to lose all her possessions.

“Luckily, we had family members all club together to help replace what we lost," she said.

"But they’ve all gone now. They’ve all passed away so, I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Speaking of what will happen next, Joan added: “I really don’t know.

“The last time they put us up in a hotel and it took us three months to get back home. I just don’t want to do that. I want to be in my own house.

“I’m furious because I just don’t know how this has been allowed to happen again.”

Numerous flood warnings were issues across the region as heavy rain continued for much of Monday. Credit: PA Images

United Utilities confirmed a team is on site working with the relevant authorities to help local residents and will be carrying out investigations into the flooding.

A United Utilities spokesperson said: “Following extremely heavy rainfall across the region some areas including Bootle have experienced localised flooding.

0"Our priority at this time is to help those customers who have been affected.

“Our teams are out on site working closely with the local authority and other agencies to help residents.”

Another resident impacted by the flood on Bulwer Street is John Smart, 74, who was also rescued by emergency services and taken to safety via a dinghy.

John’s son-in-law Steven said John was alarmed mid-afternoon by the water level approaching the house and tried to contact United Utilities.

Steven claims John now has to seek accommodation as he has not been approached by anyone regarding help and his house is submerged in “contaminated water”.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue confirmed attended an incident at Bowles Street, Bootle, following reports of flooding.

Crews were alerted at 2.41pm and arrived on scene at 2.46pm to find surrounding streets involved with flooding.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue said: “At the height of the incident six fire engines, the Search and Rescue Team and the Service drone we all at scene alongside Merseyside Police, Sefton Council and United Utilities.

“Following multi-agency meetings, fire crews assisted in the evacuation of people from their homes. Some were assisted out of their homes using a rescue sled.

“A total of 42 people have been aided, some have been evacuated, while others have chosen to stay put in their homes, take refuge at a local community centre, or make alternative accommodation arrangements.”