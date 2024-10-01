A four-year-old boy could be scarred for life after cutting his head 'blades' designed to deter skateboarders.

Finley Richards was left with a deep gash to his forehead after falling while playing in Cathedral Gardens in Manchester city centre.

His dad, Paul Richards, is now calling for their removal, and says his son would not have been so badly injured if they were not there.

Paul, from Didsbury, south Manchester, said: "Finley was running around with other children just outside the kids' activity tent when he fell and struck his head on the blade.

It was traumatic; there was a lot of blood, and he was rushed to hospital by ambulance."

He added: "In situations like this, children naturally put their hands out to break their fall.

"My daughter mentioned that if the blade hadn't been there, Finley likely wouldn't have hit his head.

"The protrusion is so pronounced that it caused the injury."

Credit: MEN Media

The dangerous metal protrusions are embedded in the paving surrounding the greens between Manchester Cathedral and the National Football Museum.

They are designed to deter skateboarders from grinding on the pavement.

The incident occurred while the family attended the Góbéfest folk music festival in September.

While Finley is recovering well, his sister Erinn, aged nine, is struggling with the trauma of witnessing the incident.

"Finley is doing okay, he is a resilient little lad," Paul said. "His sister, Erinn, who is nine, is more traumatised as she witnessed it.

"There is a high possibility that Finley could be scarred for life, it was a big wound. It just depends how it heals.

"I don't want him walking around with a big scar in the middle of his forehead."

Credit: MEN Media

Paul has also submitted a Freedom of Information request to Manchester City Council seeking more details on why it chose the specific type of protrusion and the installation instructions.

He said: "I’ve found suppliers that offer a version of these blades that protrude only 5mm with rounded edges.

"In contrast, these blades stick out 3cm and resemble a skateboard blade."

Although the festival organisers have been supportive, Paul said he was frustrated with the council’s response. "I spoke to a council representative who seemed indifferent," he said.

"She mentioned passing my concerns on but implied that no action would likely be taken."

Paul has reported the incident to Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and enlisted the help of his MP, Jeff Smith, who wants a review of the council's policy on such installations.

"These blades are present in several areas, including where the Christmas markets will be held," he said.

"If an adult were to fall on them, the consequences could be catastrophic."

The hospital glued the wound and used paper stitches, and were "very reluctant" to use conventional stitches through fear of scarring. Credit: MEN Media

He argues the council, as the land occupier, has an extended duty of care towards children who frequent these areas.

"What’s particularly concerning is that many skateboarders are children themselves, who can be more reckless," he added.

"I believe these installations target children and could potentially constitute a criminal offence of wilful neglect."

A spokesperson for Manchester City Council responded, "We are saddened to hear about any injury, regardless of the circumstances.

"The council is aware of the accident in Cathedral Gardens and relevant departments are currently reviewing the incident.

"At this time, it would be inappropriate to comment further."