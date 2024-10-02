A animal conservation charity is appealing for people to donate fish to help feed an "abandoned" seal pup they rescued from a beach.

Manx Wildlife Trust, based in Peel on the Isle of Man, said they intervened as a "last resort" after the youngster was spotted lying on Laxey Beach for days, without its mum.

The "hungry" baby seal, named by her rescuers as Isabella, is now being cared for at the seal rehab centre on the island.

But with the average pup eating between 20-30 fish a day, the charity says it needs help from members of the public to keep the white fluffy pup well fed.

Dog walkers were urged to stay away from the pup which had washed up on the beach on 30 September. Credit: Isle of Man Harbours

In a statement, Manx Wildlife Trust said: "Last night we recovered the abandoned pup off Laxey beach. This was a last resort. It is now at the seal rehab centre being looked after.

"As you can imagine it is a hungry pup. If you have any fish to help feed it then please drop them off at the office in Peel. Isabella (named after Laxey wheel) would be very grateful."

Seal pupping season is in full swing, which means more pups will be sighted on beaches across the island.

Walkers and dog owners are being warned to stay away from the animals while they rest.

Isle of Man Harbours posted on Facebook with a photo of Isabella the pup saying: "Seal pups can rest up to a week out of water. Keep dogs away until it can safely go back to sea."

