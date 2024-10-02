A second man has been charged after an 87-year-old pensioner was forced into a car, attacked, and thrown out on a dark road 15 miles away.

Azizur Rahman, 39, has been charged with kidnap, robbery, intentional strangulation, and threats to a person with a bladed article.

He was also charged with threat to kill, Section 18 assault, and perverting the course of justice.

Greater Manchester Police said the pensioner had been walking home at 9pm on 15 September on Lee Street, Oldham, when he says he was forced into a black car, before demands were made for his money and personal items.

The 87-year-old attacked and eventually pushed out of the car on a dark road in the Rishworth area of West Yorkshire.

He managed to find help by knocking on a door at around 10:40pm, the force added.

A second man, Shohad Miah, 24, from Royton, was charged with kidnap, grievous bodily harm, robbery and intentional strangulation, on Tuesday 24 September.

Detective Inspector Emma Hulston, from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said the force "continued to make good progress" following the "shocking incident".

“We understand the concern from local residents and those further afield across Greater Manchester after hearing of what happened to the elderly man, we do believe it was an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public," she added.

"Specialist officers are supporting the victim whilst he recovers from this traumatic ordeal and we have an investigation team working hard behind the scenes to investigate fully and build a timeline of events leading up to this incident."

Mr Rahman, of Oldham, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Tameside Magistrates Court on 2 October.