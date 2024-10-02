Chef and MasterChef winner Simon Wood has closed his restaurant with immediate effect - blaming rent arrears, energy increases and spiralling costs.

Fine dining restaurant WOOD opened in Manchester in 2017, and the chef took to social media to say he was "very proud" of what he and his team had achieved.

In a statement posted on social media, the chef said Covid rent arrears were being 'demanded' by his landlord.

This coupled with issues such as energy increases, ingredients cost and 'spiralling' business rates made it untenable.

Mr Wood, wrote on social media site X: "Dear Friends, Customers and Suppliers of WOOD Manchester. It is with much regret that I have to inform you that I must close the doors here at WOOD for good, with immediate effect."

In a post accompanied by a picture of the chef, he added: "We have had 7 years as part of the Manchester City dining scene and I'm very proud of what the team and I have achieved.

"Sadly with COVID rent arrears now being demanded by our landlord and an increasingly difficult marketplace, energy increases, ingredient costs and soon to be spiralling business rates we just cannot make this work.

"I'd like to thank everyone for your support and patronage over the years. Thank you, Simon."

Customers and supporters of Simon and his fine dining restaurant quickly responded to share their upset at the sudden closure.

One wrote: "Genuinely very sorry to see this news Simon. Whatever comes next, I wish you the very best and every success."

Just days before the announcement the chef shared his frustration after a number of diners failed to show at the restaurant.

Posting a picture of an empty chef's table experience, he said they had not contacted the restaurant to cancel.

Posted by the chef on Sunday morning, the caption read: "An actual image of my chefs table at 8pm last night.

"I'd like to say a huge thank you to the table of 5 that no showed, no even a phone call or a courtesy so I could resell the table."