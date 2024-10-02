Now and Then was released in November 2023 and was created using a home demo of John Lennon.

Sir Paul McCartney has hinted that he will play new Beatles song Now And Then live for the first time on his upcoming tour.

In a video on social media, the 82-year-old musician can be seen performing in front of a screen showing a clip from the song’s music video, which was released in November 2023.

The song was created from a home demo of a ballad that John Lennon had recorded in 1977 but left unfinished, with surviving bandmates Sir Paul and Sir Ringo Starr finishing the track using overdubs and guitar tracks from George Harrison, who died in 2001.

The pair also used AI technology to separate the vocals from the home demo on the song which has never been performed live by Sir Paul.

The Beatles Credit: PA Images

Along with the new song, Sir Paul can also be heard tearing through other classics from the Fab Four including Helter Skelter from 1968’s The Beatles, I’ve Got A Feeling from 1970’s Let It Be, and Carry That Weight from 1969’s Abbey Road.

Sir Paul kicked off the tour in Montevideo, Uruguay, before moving on to the UK in December 2024.

Speaking ahead of the tour, he said: “I’m excited to be ending my year and 2024 tour dates in the UK. It’s always such a special feeling to play shows on our home soil.

“It’s going to be an amazing end to the year. Let’s get set to party. I can’t wait to see you.”

The We All Stand Together singer will play two nights at Manchester’s Co-op Live on 14-15 December, and two nights at London’s The O2 on 18-19 December.

The tour will also see Sir Paul play concerts in Argentina, Chile, Peru, France and Spain.

