A man faces spending his 38th birthday behind bars after a court was told he threw a bottle at police during rioting in Liverpool.David Finn, 37, was jailed for 22 months for violent disorder after he was filmed throwing the glass bottle at officers on County Road in the Walton area of the city during disorder following the stabbing of three young girls in Southport in August.Merseyside Police's Detective Chief Inspector Tony Roberts said of the defendant, who lives on Neston Street in Walton: "Finn made a conscious decision to join a mob of people who were intent on bringing aggression, violence and destruction to the streets of Walton that night."They left local people of all ages in fear as the sights and sounds of bottles and bricks being thrown, bins being set alight and shops being looted brought fear and panic to residential streets."I hope his sentencing today sends a very clear message that such behaviour has no place in Merseyside, and anyone who engages in such wanton destruction will be brought to justice.

Bottles and other missiles were hurled at police

"You could end up like David Finn, who will mark his 38th birthday in prison."The total number of people arrested for disorder in Merseyside now stands at 121, with 83 charged and now 61 sentenced to a combined 129-and-a-half years."

"Our work to identify more people who attended the disorder in Merseyside will not stop until we’ve put everyone we possibly can before the courts," said DCI Roberts.Anyone with information about those responsible for the riots is asked to contact Merseyside Police via the Public Portal mipp.police.uk or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.Merseyside Police has also issued a gallery of 73 images of people they believe could have information about disorder at https://www.merseyside.police. uk/news/merseyside/news/2024/ september/cctv-appeal-to-help- find-73-people-following- disorder-in-merseyside/