Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire have been left out of England's latest Nations league squad.

Rashford and Maguire missed out after mixed displays in United's faltering start to the season.

For Maguire, it is a blow - given that he was at least included in interim manager Lee Carsley's first squad and played in the 2-0 win against Ireland in Dublin.

But for Rashford, it is confirmation that he is still to rediscover the kind of form which made him an England regular two seasons ago, despite three goals in all competitions so far.

There is better news for Manchester City's midfielder Phil Foden, who returns along with team mate Kyle Walker, former City striker Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham and Ollie Watkins after missing the comfortable wins against Ireland and Finland.

Phil Foden is back for England Credit: PA Images

Carsley hinted he would freshen his squad up, but there are no uncapped players this time. Morgan Gibbs-White(Nottingham Forest), Noni Madueke(Chelsea) and Angel Gomes(Lille) keep their places in the squad after their first-time call-ups last month.

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke was also called up seven years after winning his one and only Three Lions cap.

Speaking at the squad announcement at St George’s Park, Carsley said: "There’s a lot of players that were close to being in the squad, the talent we have available to us.

"It would be quite easy to name a 40-man squad and justify having them all in, but the challenge is making sure we pick a competitive squad and one where we can win the two games.

"It’s just a case of using the next two camps to experiment a little bit and look at other players. The players who have been left out have all got a case to be in the squad but we saw the benefit of the other squad being fresh and feeling fresh and that it’s not a copy and paste.

“I’ve made it completely clear to the players that this is a short-term decision from myself. We have this camp and next to just keep playing good football for their clubs.”

Carsley was announced as interim boss in August following the departure of Gareth Southgate after England’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

The 50-year-old oversaw victories in his first two games in charge against Republic of Ireland and Finland but insists his situation as temporary boss has not changed. He added: "I think its clear what my remit is.

"It’s to take these three camps in the Nations League; I’m happy with that. My situation hasn’t changed and I’m looking forward to the camp.

"I know my situation and I’m comfortable with it.

"It’s been positive, people seem to be really complimentary about the team and understand it’s early days.

"The difference would be everyone has an opinion on the England team, which is interesting. People are desperate for the team to win and do well and the ultimate goal is to win a major trophy.”

England take on Greece at Wembley next Thursday (10 September)before heading to Helsinki to face Finland on Sunday(13 September).

The England Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Defenders: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Manchester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)