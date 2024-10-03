New CCTV footage of a missing pensioner has been released by police, as a major search continues to trace him.

Greater Manchester Police said Steven, 70, from Stockport, was last seen on Tuesday, 1 October.

CCTV of Steven on the day he disappeared has been released by officers trying to find the pensioner.

He was walking along on Gorse Avenue in Cheadle Hulme at 2:55pm, wearing a long, hooded coat.

The 70-year-old was also later seen at 3:30pm on Hibbert Lane in Marple, walking in the direction of Goyt Mill.

Steven is 5ft 6, has a bald head and was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black jeans, a white t-shirt with a black v-neck jumper, white trainers, and the coat shown in the picture.

