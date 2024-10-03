Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports entertainment correspondent Caroline Whitmore talks to Pixie Lott at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts.

Students at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts have been treated to a live performance from pop star Pixie Lott and a chance to ask her questions about her singing career.

The singer performed five of her songs and conducted a Q and A session for the students.

Pixie has a connection with LIPA as one of the co-writers on her first song was Mads Hauge who is a former student.

Pixie Lott on stage at LIPA Credit: ITV Granada

She says the city's musical heritage is has a strong influence on the music industry.

"Around the world Liverpool is renowned as a legendary music place and I love coming here, I love playing shows here and I love all the bands that have come out of Liverpool, it's a very special place."

Now Pixie's has released her first new album for ten years called Encino.

"To be back with a full volume of work and an album that I wanted to make feels amazing. So I'm super-excited it's out now and I'm playing the songs live finally."

