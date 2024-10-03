A sixth nuclear-powered submarine has been launched at the BAE Systems shipyard in Barrow.

Named Agamemnon after the ancient Greek king, it is one of seven ordered by the Royal Navy.

The Astute Class boats are unlike any other built for the navy. They never have to be refuelled and create their own oxygen and drinking water for their 98 crew members. This means the submarine can travel across the world without surfacing.

Agamemnon will now embark on a test and commissioning programme, before leaving Barrow for sea trials.

The Agamemnon submarine is the sixth of seven nuclear-powered submarine made for the Royal Navy. Credit: BAE Systems

According to Steve Timms, managing director of BAE Systems Submarines, designing and building a nuclear-powered submarine is incredibly complex. He paid tribute to the "thousands of highly-skilled people who have helped get Agamemnon to this stage."

He added: "Submarines are a vital component of the UK's defence capabilities and we must now work collectively to ensure Agamemnon is ready to join her sister submarines in service with the Royal Navy."

Agamemnon Commanding Officer Commander David ‘Bing’ Crosby, cautioned there is still a lot to do before the submarine leaves Barrow but the workforce should be proud of what they've already achieved.

He continued "I am looking forward to working with our friends at BAE Systems, the Submarine Delivery Agency and the wider Defence Nuclear Enterprise to get Agamemnon through these final tests and ready for her exit from Barrow."

The first five submarines in the class have already been handed over to the Royal Navy. Credit: BAE Systems

The first five submarines in the class have already been handed over to the Royal Navy, with work well underway for the final Astute boat.

