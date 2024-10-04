The family of a murdered teenager have put up banners to highlight their appeal for information about his death.

Ellis Cox, 19, died in hospital after being shot close to Taskers on the Liver Industrial Estate in Liverpool shortly before 11 pm on 23 June.

Detectives hunting his killer have said that the young man was not linked to criminality, and that they believe he was not the target of the attack.

They also think his death could be linked to an ongoing dispute between a group of the teen’s associates and a rival street gang.

Police at the Liver Industrial Estate Credit: Liv Echo

In a statement his family say that the pain of his death is still unbearable.

“It’s been almost four months since Ellis was murdered and the pain is physical," they said.

" Time hasn’t eased it. We lost our beautiful mum, Ellis’s nan, in December which was absolutely devastating and as a family we are still grieving for her.

"We were lucky though we got to spend time with her, hold her hand and tell her how much we loved her - something we will be forever grateful for.

“Six months later, on 23 June 2024, Ellis was ripped from us in the most horrendous way whilst out enjoying a summer’s day.

"He was just 19. He was smart, funny and so kind. He had such a good heart and a beautiful soul and anyone that met him loved him and wanted to be his friend, be in his company and he would make time for everyone.

"I don’t know how we will carry on without him, but I do know we will not rest until those responsible for taking him from us are caught.

“We didn’t get to hold his hand, talk to him and tell him how much we loved him because YOU took that away from us. YOU chose to carry a gun. YOU chose to pull that trigger. Why?!?

" He was just 19. Take a good look at your yourself, your kids, your son, grandson, brother, cousin, uncle, nephew, and ask yourself: ‘What would you do if it was your family?’.

"Would you protect them? Are you protecting them? If you’ve seen a change in someone - maybe their mood, their behaviour or maybe you’ve heard something about that night or the days that followed - please help us and speak up.

“Do the right thing for Ellis, for his mum, his family. Our grief is all consuming, but the love we have for Ellis means all our strength is focused on finding who took him from us in such a mindless brutal and cowardly way.

"This for me has shown this city in a light I never knew possible. We are good, honest, hardworking people thrown into a world we never knew existed and a ‘No grass culture’ theme running through it protecting people who carry weapons.

Eliis Cox's family have put up banners to help find his killer Credit: Merseyside Police

“As we continue to appeal, we are posting pictures and banners around the city appealing for your help. Liverpool has always prided itself on community and togetherness, so let this shine brighter than this so-called no grass culture.

"We are starting a 10,000 door drop this weekend so please keep an eye out for this. It will give you all the information you need to get in touch with Merseyside Police.

"Do this anonymously if you need to, but please do something. This needs to change or next time if could be your son, your brother, your nephew.

“Our mum always told us to have patience, keep the faith and it will all work out, just give it time. Time is all we have, and we know justice will be served so ask, no tell yourself that silence is not an option.”

The investigation into the murder of Ellis Cox is ongoing, with four arrests made, and Merseyside Police is continuing to appeal for any information from anyone who is yet to come forward.