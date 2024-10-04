The family of a 17-year-old girl who died in a motorway crash have paid tribute to their "beautiful angel".Demi-Leigh Davies, from Darwen, was a passenger in a Seat Ibiza when it was involved in a crash on eastbound carriageway near Junction 9 for Burnley.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash just after 3:30am on 2 October.

Demi suffered multiple injuries as a result of the incident and was pronounced dead in hospital.

Three other teenagers from Darwen, including the driver - a 17-year-old boy - and two girls, aged 17 and 19, suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital.

In a tribute Demi’s family said: “Our beautiful angel has been taken from us far too soon. Demi’s smile lit up any room she entered and left a lasting impression. Once you met Demi, you didn't forget Demi.“A sweet soul who laughed and danced her way through life. Her happy, bubbly, caring nature shone through to anyone she met and lifted their spirits immediately.“Words cannot truly express the pain we are all going through knowing we will never see her beautiful face or hearing her infectious laugh again. Although Demi has been taken from us, the memories we all have will live forever.“A daughter, big sister, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, niece and cousin who will be loved and greatly missed. Dance your way to heaven Demz. Forever 17 xoxo.”Lancashire Police continue to appeal for information in regards to the collision and are looking for footage from the incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...