British darts-themed quiz show Bullseye will return to ITV with new host Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff.

The former England cricket captain, 46, from Preston, will host a Christmas special of the popular ITV game show first fronted by late comedian Jim Bowen from 1981 until 1995.

Flintoff said: “I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid. Can’t quite believe I’ll get to host this Christmas special.”

Echoing Bowen’s catchphrase, he added: “You can’t beat a bit of Bully!”

Flintoff was recently seen in the four-part BBC TV series Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams On Tour, where he first spoke publicly about a crash while filming Top Gear in 2022.

The incident, which left him with facial and rib injuries, happened at the motoring show’s test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

The BBC later announced it had “rested” Top Gear for the foreseeable future.

In the documentary, Flintoff admitted it had been “a lot harder than I thought” to shake off the crash, and said he had struggled with anxiety, nightmares, and flashbacks.

Flintoff has made a steady return to the public eye since, rejoining England’s backroom staff for their T20 series against the West Indies earlier this year, and as head coach of the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Flintoff suffered serious injuries after a horror crash while filming Top Gear. Credit: PA Images

Bullseye tests contestants’ darts skills as well as their general knowledge as they compete for cash and prizes.

The game show was revived on Challenge TV in 2006 for two series, hosted by comedian Dave Spikey.

Katie Rawcliffe, director of entertainment and daytime commissioning at ITV said: “Bullseye is back and we can’t wait to welcome Freddie Flintoff back to ITV too.

“It’s a real treat to have both as key parts of our Christmas schedule on ITV1 and ITVX this year.”

