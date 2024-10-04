Play Brightcove video

Marissa sat down with Zoe Muldoon to talk about what it was like losing her 18-year-old son to meningitis

A grieving mother is calling on the government to vaccinate as many young people as possible, after losing her son Alfie to Meningitis.

Marissa Mullans described Alfie, an 18-year-old student studying at Bury College, as 'the most perfect son'.

She said: "He was just kind, caring and thoughtful. And we just miss him beyond words."

He became unwell last June, and within 14 hours he passed away after being taken to A&E.

Marissa is now campaigning to vaccinate as many young people as possible who did not receive the Meningitis B vaccine as a child.

Alfie was 18 year's old when he died of Meningitis. Credit: Family Photo

Alfie did not show many of the symptoms often linked to Meningitis, but he returned from college with a headache.

Marissa said: "He didn't feel too great so he was going to go and have a lie down".

"We noticed a tiny little rash about the size of a 10 pence piece on Alfie's chest."

Marissa said they began to think then that it could be meningitis, and took Alfie to A&E where they took him to the resuscitation unit.

"I remember asking the nurse if he's going to be ok, and the nurse responded 'we're going to do everything we can' and it was at that moment... you don't want to hear that from a nurse," she said.

The hospital team tried to get an arterial line into Alfie's wrist to administer the medication, before putting him into an induced coma.

But, Alfie began to rapidly deteriorate.

Marissa said: "The consultant came out to say that Alfie's heart had stopped.

"I think I was just in shock at that point, so I did go back into the room and I stood there and watched them working on Alfie for about half an hour... and then they called time".

Alfie was a student at Bury College. Credit: Family Photo

Saturday 5 October will be World Meningitis Day, and Marissa is hoping to raise awareness of the condition.

Marissa said: "He brought nothing but kindness and happiness into my life, and as part of a legacy for Alfie, I want to make a different and stop other people from having to go through what we're going through."

She is calling on the government to run a health campaign around symptoms of Meningitis and the signs to look out for.

While the vaccine is available on the NHS, this was only introduced from 2015.

Marissa is calling on the government to introduce a 'catch-up programme' to vaccinate all those born before 2015.

She said: "Vaccinations are not fool-proof, but as a mother who's lost her child, I would want my child to have an extra layer of protection."

Symptoms of Meningitis include:

a high temperature (fever)

being sick

a headache

a rash that does not fade when a glass is rolled over it (but a rash will not always develop)

a stiff neck

a dislike of bright lights

drowsiness or unresponsiveness

seizures (fits)

