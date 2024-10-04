A huge fire has broken out in Manchester with local residents evacuated from their homes.

Dramatic footage of the blaze and thick plumes of black smoke have been shared online, with images and videos showing flames behind a retail premises.

It is believed to have started in a commercial building on Longden Road in the area of Gorton at the border with Levenshulme.

A large cordon is in place in the area, with emergency crews stationed on Matthews Lane.

It is now known if anyone has been injured at this stage, but locals are being urged to keep their windows closed.

The fire is believed to have started in a commercial building. Credit: MEN Media

A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters are in attendance at a fire involving a commercial unit on Longden Road which is producing a large amount of smoke.

"Nearby residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed and to avoid the area. Road closures are in place."

