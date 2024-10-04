Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Mike Hall spoke to Nick ahead of his title fight.

F eatherweight boxer Nick Ball has promised a win in front of a home crowd as he gets ready to defend his Championship belt for the first time

The WBA Featherweight Champion from Liverpool is set to face American challenger Ronny Rios at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday 5 October.

The fight comes four months after the 27-year-old took the belt from Raymond Ford by split decision, and will be the first time he has fought in Liverpool since 2020.

He said: "It’s massive. It’s my home city, right on my doorstep, and all my lads from the gym are fighting with me.

"We’re in there day in day out and now we get to fight on the same show together. So it’s special."

The fight will be his first as champion, but Nick says his new title does not change anything in the ring.

He said: "I’m more confident now but I’m still not taking my eye off the ball.

"I’m doing what I’ve been doing to get to this point and that’s hard work, listening, with the same people around me.

"I wouldn’t be here without them so I appreciate all of them."

Nick on his visit to Anfield ahead of his title match. Credit: Liverpool Football Club

The Kirkby-born boxer has been enjoying a homecoming tour ahead of his fight, with Liverpool FC inviting him to Anfield to see his team beat Bologna 2-0 in the Champions League.

Nick said: "That was another special moment. I took my dad with me and he loves the footy, so it was really special.

"I said to him ‘imagine fighting here one day’ and then I told him I’m going to make it happen."

With the city behind him, Nick promises he will put on a show and defend with Featherweight title.

He said: "I’m not losing, I’m not letting someone come over here and taking what’s mine. It’s not happening. I’m going to win in style."

