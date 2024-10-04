Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic has been given an eight-match ban for biting Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck.

The incident took place in a Sky Bet Championship goalless draw between the Lancashire rivals at Deepdale on 22 September.

Alongside the ban, Osmajic, who admitted the offence, was also fined £15,000. It means he will be unavailable for selection until 23 November.

An FA spokesperson said: “The forward admitted that he committed an act of violent conduct around the 87th minute by biting an opponent.

“An independent regulatory commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing. Its written reasons will be published in due course.”

Blackburn boss John Eustace said in his post-match press conference: “(Beck’s) got a big bite mark on the back of his neck. He’s shown all the lads.

"He’s a little bit quiet, a little bit shook up.”

Beck, who is on loan from Liverpool, was sent off for kicking out at Duane Holmes in the same incident late in the game.

In a statement Preston said it "acknowledged the decision".

The club said: "Preston North End acknowledge the decision of an independent Regulatory Commission to give Milutin Osmajić an eight-match suspension and fine the striker £15,000.

"The suspension means Milutin will be unavailable for selection until Saturday 23rd November for the home clash with Derby County.

"PNE will be making no further comm'ent until the independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons have been published.

The two players could face each other again later in October as Osmajic has been named in the Montenegro squad to take on Wales in a Nations League tie on 14 October.

