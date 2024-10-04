Drivers are being warned of major delays to journeys as a major stretch of motorway closes for the full weekend to allow bridge demolition work to go ahead.

The M67, running under St Anne's Road Bridge in Denton, Manchester, will be be closed in both directions as part a £24 million project to replace the bridge.

Work to demolish the eastern side of the bridge was completed in August 2023, according to National Highways.

The government body believes this reconstruction work - which require two full weekend closures - will improve safety and extend the lifespan of the bridge.

National Highways says the motorway will be shut in both directions between junction 1A at Denton and junction 3 at Hyde during these times:

9pm on Friday, 4 October to 5am on Monday, 7 October

9pm on Friday, 8 November to 5am on Monday, 11 November

Mangat Bansal, National Highways’ Programme Delivery Manager, said: “Following the installation of the beams, all utilities across the bridge have been connected to existing networks without disruption to customers, so we are now able to demolish the bridge deck.

“It is imperative we keep the travelling public and our workforce safe.

"To achieve this, we need to close the motorway for the two weekends to allow for the heavy machinery needed to undertake this work to be brought in.”

The following diversions will be in place. Credit: National Highways

The closure will allow for two huge excavators to operate from motorway level to remove the deck, one situated on each carriageway.

The second weekend closure is required for the removal of the abutment walls, which support the ends of the bridge.

What diversions are in place?

Drivers travelling between Manchester (M60) and the A57 Snake Pass and A628 will be able to follow a signed diversion running north of the M67 between junction 24 of the M60 and Mottram in Longdendale - using the A635 and A6018 via Ashton-under-Lyne and Stalybrdge.

Drivers on longer, through journeys can also consider using the alternative M62 trans-Pennine route between Manchester and Leeds.

