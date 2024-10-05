A man has been arrested after he was able to get on a passenger plane at Manchester Airport without a boarding pass.

The man, aged in his 20s, had passed through security checks at the airport and was able to board Friday night's easyJet flight EZY2127 to Milan.

ITV News understands the packed plane was about to depart from Terminal 1 when a issue over seating arose and easyJet cabin staff soon realised there was a passenger who shouldn't be there.

Police were called and everyone had to disembark while luggage was returned to passengers.

Police and airport officials said today the had gone though proper checks ahead of arriving at the gate, and he posed no threat to the plane or the passengers.

There's also no suggestion the incident was terror-related and nothing suspicious was found onboard.

Greater Manchester Police added: "At around 7pm last night (Friday 4 October 2024), we were called to Manchester Airport to reports of a man who had embarked on a flight without the correct documentation.

"On arrival back to the terminal, officers arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of secrete self for the purpose of being carried in an aircraft without consent and intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance.

"He remains in police custody for questioning and enquiries are ongoing."

ITV News has reached out to easyJet for a statement on the matter. Aviation experts said the company is likely to be speaking to staff and viewing CCTV to find out how the man got on their plane.

Manchester Airport said: "The passenger in question was screened by security according to the usual process."

