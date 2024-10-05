Adam Skindzier Credit: Merseyside Police

Merseyside Police is appealing for information to help trace a missing 44-year-old man and his six-month-old baby boy.Adam Skindzier, who is from the Netherton area north of Liverpool, was last seen with his son Nathan at around 4pm on Friday, 4 October.

Adam, who is Polish, is believed to driving a black Mercedes and is described as white, large build and around 6ft 1in tall.

He has short brown greying hair, and blue eyes and speaks with a Polish accent.Police say extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Adam and Nathan. A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: "Officers are making extensive efforts to find Adam and his child and return them home safely and would urge Adam, or anyone who knows where he is, to call police."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...