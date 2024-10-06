Play Brightcove video

Tour leader John Barratt speaks about the fundraising event in Sarah's memory.

A special plaque has been unveiled as hundreds joined a fundraising walk in memory of pop star Sarah Harding in her home town of Stockport.

The Girls Aloud singer died of breast cancer in 2021 and had started a charity to fund ways of finding the disease.

Her final wish, before she died at just 39 years old in September 2021, was to find new ways of detecting breast cancer early when it is more treatable.

Sarah Harding died in 2021, aged 39. Credit: PA Images

Sunday's event, as part of The Stockport Music Story Walking Tours, raised funds for The Christie Charity and the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal, which is dedicated to identifying young women at increased risk of breast cancer.

In honour of Sarah’s life and music legacy, a plaque was unveiled on High Street in Stockport, close to the Little Underbank.

Sarah’s consultant at The Christie, Dr Sacha Howell, who is leading the BCAN-RAY study, said, "Sarah often spoke to me about breast cancer research and was passionate about understanding why young women are being diagnosed without any family history of the disease.

“I’m sure she’d be thrilled about the fundraising event for The Christie Charity in Stockport and the plaque in her name being unveiled.”

In honour of Sarah’s life and music legacy, a plaque was unveiled. Credit: ITV News

The unveiling was part of the Stockport Music Map Tour, created and hosted by John Barratt, who is renowned for his work promoting Stockport’s rich musical heritage.

John said: "Sarah was such a huge part of Stockport's story, and her journey from here to the global stage is truly inspiring.

"We're honoured to celebrate her legacy while supporting The Christie Charity, and the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal.

John added: “The Christie is particularly close to my heart, as my wife, Rosemary was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago.

"It was shocking and frightening but everyone at The Christie was amazing. We’ve experienced firsthand the fantastic work that they do.

"Luckily Rosemary was spotted early through a routine screening, and - after a lumpectomy and radiotherapy treatment - she has made a good recovery and now goes for annual check-ups.

“This event is all about fundraising for The Christie Charity, keeping Sarah Harding’s memory alive here in Stockport and continuing her mission to promote early detection of breast cancer in young women.

"Hopefully we can make it an annual event!”

Girls Aloud pictured in 2012 with the late Sarah Harding, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Cheryl Cole and Kimberly Walsh Credit: Press Association

Sarah attended Hazel Grove High School, followed by Stockport College where she studied hair and beauty.

She also studied dance and drama at The North Cheshire Theatre School in Heaton Moor.

She then went to work for two nightclubs at the Grand Central leisure complex, Stockport before she auditioned for Pop Stars: The Rivals in 2002. It was here she met her future Girls Aloud bandmates, who became one of the UK’s most successful pop groups.

