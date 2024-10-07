An event has been held commemorating the meeting that began the modern movement for LGBT equality, 60 years after it took place in Manchester.

The gathering at Church House on Deansgate on 7 October 1964 led to the formation of the UK's first Law Reform Committee.

Three years later homosexuality was de-criminalised and those involved became the Campaign for Homosexual Equality - which for decades carried on the fight for LGBT rights.

Tony Openshawe, Co-ordinator for 'Out in the City' a group that supports members of the LGBT+ communities over the age of 50 said: "This meeting was the first meeting, which was the start of LGBT equality.

"Nowadays we have civil partnerships, we have marriage, adoption and the equal age of consent. Back in those days, we didn't have these rights, and this was really the beginning of that equality fight."

To mark the anniversary of the historic meeting members of 'Out in the City' gathered on Monday 7 October at Church House on Deansgate.