A football fan who threw a glass bottle at a police officer's face has been banned from attending another match for five years.

The "shocking" incident happened shortly before the Merseyside derby game at Anfield, Liverpool, on 21 October 2023.

Ben O’Meara was walking along 97th Avenue with a group of Everton supporters, when he picked up a bottle and launched it at an officer, causing a deep cut to his face and mouth.

The 25-year-old, from Prescot, Merseyside, was identified after officers reviewed CCTV, and he was later arrested and charged with assault.

O’Meara, who appeared before South Sefton Magistrates Court, pleaded guilty and was issued a 26-week imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and a five-year banning order.

He was issued 20 days rehabilitation, 200 hours unpaid work and told to pay £500 compensation to the victim. Chief Inspector Iain Wyke said: “The police officer suffered a deep cut to his upper lip and was shaken by the incident.

"He was on duty to ensure that all match-goers were able to enjoy the game safely so to be assaulted in such a manner when he was simply doing his job is shocking. “Our police officers understand the risks of the job, but they should never have to tolerate violence against them when they are simply attempting to carry out their duties. “This type of behaviour has no place in football and I hope this sends a clear message and acts as a deterrent to others that we will be put you before the courts to be prosecuted.”

