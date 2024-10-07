Manchester City and the Premier League have both claimed victory after the champions challenged the league’s rules on commercial deals.

City launched a legal action against the associated party transaction (APT) rules earlier this year on the grounds they were anti-competitive.

The Premier League said on Monday afternoon City were “unsuccessful in the majority of (their) challenge” and that the tribunal had determined the APT rules were necessary and pursued a legitimate objective.

The APT rules are designed to ensure commercial deals with entities linked to a club’s owners are done for fair market value.

City released a statement saying the tribunal had declared the APT rules “unlawful” and that the league had abused a dominant position under competition law.