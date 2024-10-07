The Reform Party has announced it plans a private prosecution against the men suspected of being involved in July's disturbance at Manchester Airport if they are not charged by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Footage filmed at the airport went viral and appeared to show an officer kicking and stamping on the head of Fahir Amaaz, 19, as he and his brother Muhammed Amaad, 25, were restrained by officers.

Further footage which emerged days later, showed the immediate lead-up to the incident on 23 July, including when two female police officers were thrown to the ground.

Deputy leader Richard Tice, speaking during a Reform UK press conference on law and order in Britain at Church House in Westminster Credit: PA IMAGES

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is under way into the incident and nobody has been charged.

A letter to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper signed by the party’s five MPs said: “We have genuine reason to be concerned that in fact the CPS is awaiting for the IOPC to find some fault with the police officers, which will then give them a reason not to progress charges against the assailants. This is totally unacceptable.”

“We are therefore serving notice that if the CPS is not going to charge the assailants, then we will organise a private criminal prosecution against them. We have taken initial advice and have a legal team on standby to progress when required.”

The letter added that the prosecution would be crowdfunded if necessary.