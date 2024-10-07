An urgent search is underway to track down a woman and an 11-year-old boy who have been missing for more than two weeks. Anxhelina, 32, and Rojs, 11, were reported missing from the Hyde area of Tameside on Thursday, 19 September, Greater Manchester Police say.

Searches for the pair have been underway since.

Officers looking for the Anxhelina and Rojs issued a public appeal on social media on Monday, 7 October, for information on their whereabouts.

The force said they have links to areas in London, Scotland and the North East.

Anyone who sees them, or who has any information on their whereabouts, is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police via 101.

