A park has been transformed into a film set for a new TV show.

Photographs captured actors and film crews at Sefton Park in Liverpool for what is believed to be filming for new show, The Talamasca.

The upcoming series from AMC Network is adapted from Anne Rice's gothic series of novels, Vampire Chronicles, and is set to premiere next year.

The production stars Elizabeth McGovern, who is renowned for her role as Cora Crawley in ITV's Downton Abbey.

Actors and crews in action in Sefton Park. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The network said: "The series will feature the men and women responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, werewolves and other creatures scattered around the globe.

"Members of The Talamasca are introduced in Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the two current series in AMC’s Immortal Universe franchise."TV extras were spotted dressed as New York police officers with an NYPD police car captured on camera.

Sefton Park or Central Park? Credit: Liverpool Echo

Liverpool has become an increasingly popular destination for television and film productions and is now the UK’s second most-filmed city, behind London.

It is now a regular sight in the city to see production crews filming the next big movie or TV programme.

The region is enjoying a filming boom as blockbuster franchises such as Harry Potter and Batman brought productions to the area to take advantage of Merseyside's architecture and cinematic backdrop.

