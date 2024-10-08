A specialist baby hospice says it will be closing down at the end of the year after failing to find funding for a new building before its lease runs out.

Zoe’s Place has been in operation for the last 30 years and had hoped to build a new £3.5m hospice close to its current location in Yew Tree Lane, Liverpool.

But, a statement from the trustees released on 7 October, said: "The time taken to get planning permission has left insufficient time to construct the building.

"In addition, a significant rise in the projected costs and the challenge of raising funding in the current economic climate means there are insufficient funds available."

Zoe's Place has operated in Liverpool for the last three decades. Credit: ITV News

They added with "great sadness" that the hospice would have to close at the end of 2024.

"With only nine months before the charity’s lease for Yew Tree Lane ends, there is insufficient time and money to relocate to a new home elsewhere."

Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice have supported babies and young children who have complex illnesses or disabilities since it was founded.

The hospice opened in February 1995 in Liverpool with two more following - in Middlesbrough in 2004 and Coventry in 2011.

It is unclear whether other branches have been affected.

