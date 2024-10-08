A couple has transformed their home into a chilling Halloween scene to help raise money for Christmas presents for children in their community.

Louise and Vinny Towler have handmade a Beetlejuice-themed display on Crow Lane West, Newton-le-Willows, making figures and props based on the Tim Burton classic. In previous years, they have taken inspiration from Jeepers Creepers and the Netflix series Stranger Things to dress their semi-detached house.

Each of the props is handmade by the couple and their children. Credit: MEN Media

The mum-of-four said: "We've gone big this year. People always say 'how are you going to top that?' So we end up going bigger and more detailed every year.

"We've had loads of interest on social media this year because of the new Beetlejuice film."Everything on display is handmade, with a little help from their kids, who are aged 11, 15, 16 and 18. It took the couple around a month to construct.

The spooky home has attracted a lot of attention. Credit: MEN Media

Louise said: "This year, we've used 42 tins of expanding foam and three big insulation boards for the gravestones.

"We made the snake out of traffic cones and duct tape and black and white shrink wrap."We had to use a lot of power tools, so the kids just help with a bit of painting. The two 'Hunter Heads', Bob and Harry the Hunter, were made using a 3D printer."

Since unveiling this year's display two days ago, Louise and Vinny have been inundated with visitors.

The couple raise money for disadvantaged children in their community. Credit: MEN Media

Louise added: "The garden's full of people. The doorbell doesn't stop at the moment."The couple are using the spooky display to raise funds to buy Christmas presents for disadvantaged children in their community.

In 2023, they raised nearly £1,500 with their Wednesday-themed display, using the money to buy Christmas gifts for 20 children, as well as giving money to their local foodbank.They also gave Christmas presents to five elderly people with no family living in a St Helens care home.

