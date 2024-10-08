Warning: This story contains graphic images of burns

A man has told of the terrifying moment his e-cigarette battery exploded in his pocket, saying "it felt like my leg had been put in an oven".

Robert Kane, 37, from Manchester, had to learn to walk again after the corrosive battery acid ate through the skin on his thigh and lower leg.

He has now issued a warning to those who vape, saying they are "potentially walking around with a ticking time bomb in their pocket".

Graphic images show the extent of Mr Kane's injuries. He later sued the vape shop where he bought the e-cigarette, winning more than £20,000 in compensation.

Robert Kane suffered third-degree burns when his vape exploded in his pocket. Credit: MEN Media

Mr Kane was shopping with his daughter when he says his jeans "started fizzing and sparking like a firework".

"People need to know how dangerous e-cigarettes are," he said. "It all happened in a flash. The pain was incredible - like my leg had been put in an oven.

"I went to a vape shop as e-cigs were supposed to be healthier, but instead they scarred me for life.

"Now I tell anyone vaping is not worth it. They are potentially walking around with a ticking time bomb in their pocket.

"I got third degree burns in seconds from a battery and have the scars to prove it."

Robert took up vaping in April 2019 after government advice promoting it as healthier than smoking.

He alleged he was not given safety advice on how to store his e-cigarette or batteries when he bought it from a shop.

Robert Kane described his pocket 'started fizzing and sparking like a firework' Credit: MEN MEDIA

Recalling the explosion, he added: "It was the same sound as when you first light a firework.

"And then I had this incredible burning pain on my leg. I saw some smoke there was some sparks and a second bang."

The charred remains of the battery fell to the floor, which he later recovered.

His sister rushed him to Wythenshawe Hospital, where he said he was given a warm water shower to remove the battery acid.

The engineering technician, from Wythenshawe, said medics told him the acid had eaten through three layers of skin and was one of the worst injuries they had seen.

He added: "It was horrific, like I had been in a fireball. The nurses were peeling off my skin.

"It had burnt so deep you could see my muscle. It was 11 out of 10 pain - indescribable."

Robert was treated at Wythenshawe Hospital

He spent 12 days in a burns unit, receiving morphine and antibiotics and had to learn to walk again.

"That was one of the hardest things, having to learn to walk again along with the constant pain in my leg, which felt like it was constantly on fire," he added.

Catherine Citron, a personal injury specialist from Express Solicitors who won him compensation, said: "Robert was trying to be healthier by not smoking tobacco and now has been left with a badly scarred leg for life.

"His injuries were horrific and not what you expect to happen from a shop bought e cigarette battery.

"Any premises selling e-cigarettes or vapes need to give appropriate safety advice."

