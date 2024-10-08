A prisoner is on the run after escaping from a hospital.

Jonathan Windsor, 31, has "escaped lawful custody while being escorted by prison staff", Greater Manchester Police said.

The public have been urged not to approach him and report any sightings immediately.

A major search was launched after Windsor, a prisoner at HMP Forest Bank in Salford, went on the run while under escort after being treated at the hospital site on Stott Lane.

The Category B men's private prison is situated in the Agecroft area of Pendlebury, in Salford, and is operated by Sodexo Justice Services.

Officers conducted house-to-house enquiries near the hospital. Credit: MEN Media

Windsor is known to have links across the north west and south Manchester.

Residents near the hospital said they have been told by police that the prisoner was wearing a 'grey top' and was in 'handcuffs'.

An HMP Forest Bank spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident involving an HMP Forest Bank prisoner who was under escort at a local hospital.

"We are working closely with Greater Manchester Police and cannot comment further at this time."

