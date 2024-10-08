Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports journalist and presenter Tasha Kacheri takes a tour around a new primary school in Manchester city centre.

A brand-new primary school located in the heart of Manchester's growing skyscraper district has opened its doors.

Nestled between two enormous tower blocks, Crown Street Primary School is the first school to open in the city centre for nearly 20 years.

Reception and Pre-School pupils were the first to attended but at capacity there will be 234 students ranging from Pre-School to year six.

The new school was built to meet the demand of more people moving into the city centre and having families. In New Jackson alone 6,400 new homes are currently being build.

The school is a unique building with four floors and a rooftop playground, a feature which mirrors schools in London and New York, but is a first in Manchester since the early 1900s.

Councillor Julie Reid said the opening of Crown Street "is going to make a real difference to young families living in the area".

She added that it will give parents and guardians "more options about next steps when their children reach school age".

The new school is run by The Laurus Trust who own schools in the North West.

"..our vision for the school is to provide education on another level", Head of School, Heleyna Thompson said.

"Where possibilities are endless and where all pupils can thrive regardless of their background or circumstance.

"We're determined to make sure our school is an enjoyable and exciting place for our pupils and getting to know them all over these first few weeks and seeing how much they already love their school has been brilliant."

The school forms a part of the wider regeneration work taking place in the city centre, supporting the demand for school places for families living in and around the New Jackson neighbourhood and surrounding areas.

