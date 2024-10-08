Two people have been arrested after a teenager was shot in what police believe to be a "targeted attack".

Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of a shooting on Hampden Crescent, Gorton, East Manchester, at around around 5.45pm on Monday, 7 October.

A 19-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Both were taken into custody for questioning.

Hampden Crescent, Gorton, scene of the shooting Credit: MEN Media

An investigation has now been launched, with forensic officers searching the street for evidence.

Greater Manchester Police said the incident was believed to be "targeted attack" with "no wider risk to the public".

Patrols have been stepped up in the area and anyone with information, or any witnesses, is asked contact the force on 101.

