A survey conducted by the British Medical Association has revealed doctors in the Isle of Man are 'deeply discontent' with Manx Care.

The results showed a lack of confidence in management, a poor culture, and overall low morale.

The 'Culture of Care Barometer' collected 82 responses, after being sent to all 155 doctors working directly for Manx Care.

Of those who responded, only 15% would recommend Manx Care as a good place to work, and 81% disagreed with the statement “Manx Care has a positive culture”.

In a free text section of the survey, one doctor said, “Senior managers need to come and follow a shift on Monday morning in theatres to experience how the system is failing patients."

Another said: “Doesn't matter. No one is going to listen. It's pointless mentioning anything."

The survey found only 17% of doctors are proud to work at Manx Care, and only 15% would recommend working at Manx Care. Credit: PA Images

Doctors said they felt 'over-stretched and under-resourced', with 67% believing they do not have the resources they need to do a good job, and only 20% agreeing that they have sufficient time to do their job well.

77% of respondents to the survey disagreed that Manx Care managers know how things really are, and only 9% believe that the trust listens to staff views.

More than half also strongly disagree that Manx Care values the service doctors provide.

Chair of council of the BMA, Professor Phil Banfield said: “I’ve heard repeatedly over the last two years from doctors on the Isle of Man just how deeply frustrated they are at work, so these results are no surprise to me.

"The culture that doctors work in is intrinsically tied to the quality of care they are able to give, so these results should concern us all. The BMA is committed to working with Manx doctors to help them organise and advocate for themselves in their workplace – we hope the management of Manx Care are ready to work with us.”

Chair of the Isle of Man Medical Society, Dr Prakash Thiagarajan said: “Following previous barometer of care surveys we’ve been hopeful that poor results could act as a catalyst for change, but after this third set of results showing that doctors are frustrated, overworked, and crucially, don’t feel listened to, we’re losing faith that Manx Care has the will to change things.

"We hope to be proven wrong, for the sake of doctors who deserve better working lives than this – and for patients on the Isle of Man who must receive the best care possible.”

Manx Care say while they are 'disappointed' by the results, they believe it shows 'a small percentage' of doctors remain dissatisfied. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Manx Care say they are 'disappointed with the results', adding that the senior team are 'actively engaged' with doctors.

They said the organisation has 'successfully attracted permanent medical staff' over the past couple of years, during a 'financially challenging' time.

This includes restricting money available to negotiate pay settlements for doctors, which remains unresolved.

After discussions with the BMA, the Manx Care Board agreed to pay 6% for the last year, but acknowledged that this does not end the pay dispute.

Manx Care concluded: "We hear the frustration of some of our medical workforce and will work closely with them to resolve the issues raised wherever we can."

