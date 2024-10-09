A search to find a well-known retired postman who went missing in Stockport has now entered its second week.

Steven Caulfied, 70, has been missing since Tuesday 1 October and was last captured on CCTV on Gorse Avenue in Marple just before 3pm.

Half an hour later, h e was seen on Hibbert Lane, Marple walking in the direction of Goyt Mill, and may have later been sighted in the vicinity of the golf course next to Middlewood Way.

CCTV shows that Steven was wearing a distinctive blue parka style coat with a fur hood, a baseball cap, black jeans, a black v neck jumper and white trainers.

Officers and detectives from Greater Manchester Police (GMP), including detectives and specialist resources, are continuing to conduct enquiries and thorough searches in the local area.

Stockport District GMP Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wrench said: “We have been doing everything we possibly can to locate Steven, who was well known within the community as a postman prior to his retirement”

“We have been conducting thorough searches of the areas he was last seen, as well as areas that he is known to frequent using resources from our Specialist Operations Branch.

"We are also liaising with our colleagues in Cheshire and Derbyshire Police to share our appeals and to alert the public in those areas who may possibly have seen him.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance in sharing our appeals and getting in touch with possible sightings and information; please do continue to share any information with us, no matter how small you think it is. If you believe you have seen or know where Steven is, your assistance could be hugely beneficial.

Anyone with any information regarding Steven’s whereabouts is urged to contact GMP on 0161 856 9675 or 101 or by using the report tool and LiveChat function on their website (Home | Greater Manchester Police (gmp.police.uk) quoting MSP/06JJ/0002272/24.

Alternatively, you can report information to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.